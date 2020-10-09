Clayborn (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The 32-year-old sat out Week 4 due to the hip injury, but he could return to action Sunday following the one-game absence. Clayborn has four tackles and two sacks in three games this season.
