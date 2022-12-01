The Cardinals re-signed Baccellia to the practice squad Wednesday, Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports reports.

Baccellia was signed to Arizona's active roster for the third time this season ahead of Sunday's loss to the Chargers, and he caught one pass for seven yards on his lone snap in this contest. However, the wideout was once again waived Monday, and, after previously being elevated from the practice squad for two of the Cardinals' games earlier this season, he will be eligible for one more activation with the team in 2022. With the team on bye Week 13, Baccellia likely won't have much value as an emergency depth option if wideouts Rondale Moore (groin) and Greg Dortch (thumb) are available to play against New England on Monday, Dec. 12.