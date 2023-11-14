Norwell (hip) had a workout with the Eagles on Monday, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Norwell missed all of 2022 and after starting camp on the Commanders' PUP list, was eventually released. Now healthy, the Ohio State product is looking for a new home and to play in 2023.
