Norwell (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys.
Norwell did not participate in any capacity during Week 18 while tending to a hip injury, so it's unlikely he'll suit up for the regular-season finale against Dallas. In his potential absence, either Wes Martin or Samuel Cosmi should be in line to start Sunday.
