Anquan Boldin: Leaves Buffalo, no deal in place yet

Boldin visited the Bills on Monday but left team facilities without a deal in place, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.

This doesn't mean the Bills won't sign him, but it also reveals this is definitely not a slam-dunk fit either -- perhaps it has to be a friendly contract fit for the team, or maybe the veteran Boldin has another angle or two he wants to first explore. If he does sign with Buffalo, an already difficult-to-read receiver situation -- once you get past Sammy Watkins -- will be adding another few walls to the maze.