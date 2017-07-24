Anquan Boldin: Leaves Buffalo, no deal in place yet

Boldin visited the Bills on Monday but left team facilities without a deal in place, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.

This doesn't mean the Bills won't sign him, but it also reveals this is definitely not a slam-dunk fit either -- perhaps it has to be a friendly contract fit for the team, or maybe the veteran Boldin has another angle or two he wants to first explore. If he does sign with Buffalo, an already difficult-to-read receiver situation -- once you get past Sammy Watkins -- will be adding another few walls to the maze.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories