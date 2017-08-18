Bills' Anquan Boldin: Quiet in Buffalo debut
Boldin caught one pass for five yards on three targets in Thursday's preseason game against Buffalo.
Boldin appeared to get snaps both outside and from the slot, after almost exclusively playing inside the past two years in Detroit and San Francisco. He may be moved around out of necessity as part of a shaky receiving corps, especially considering that Jordan Matthews (sternum) has also done his best work from the slot. With Sammy Watkins gone and Matthews sidelined, Tyrod Taylor looked horrific in Thursday's game, often forced to bail on plays and panicking on multiple occasions when he couldn't find an open man. The Bills admittedly were facing a tough opponent and still have time to cobble together a respectable passing attack before Week 1.
