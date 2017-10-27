Anquan Boldin: Making a comeback?
Boldin is interested in playing again and the Bills have given his agent permission to sign with another team if there's a fit, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports, per a letter ESPN obtained.
While Boldin is likely moving past his fantasy days, he did have eight touchdowns catches for the Lions last season and could probably serve as a decent No. 3 receiver for someone. This is the time of year where a number of teams are working through wideout injuries, and with plenty of franchises about to go on bye it seems someone would be willing to bring in and assess Boldin, assuming the 37-year-old is truly interested in playing again.
More News
-
What you missed: Dolphins' disaster
The Dolphins' offense continued to falter, while Anquan Boldin considers a return to the NFL....
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Tevin Coleman at the Jets, Alex Smith against the Broncos and more tough calls for Week 8.
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...