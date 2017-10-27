Anquan Boldin: Making a comeback?

Boldin is interested in playing again and the Bills have given his agent permission to sign with another team if there's a fit, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports, per a letter ESPN obtained.

While Boldin is likely moving past his fantasy days, he did have eight touchdowns catches for the Lions last season and could probably serve as a decent No. 3 receiver for someone. This is the time of year where a number of teams are working through wideout injuries, and with plenty of franchises about to go on bye it seems someone would be willing to bring in and assess Boldin, assuming the 37-year-old is truly interested in playing again.