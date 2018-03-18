Anquan Boldin: Believes he can still play
Boldin still works out every day and believes he could continue playing in the NFL if he wanted to, though he said he hasn't put too much thought into the matter recently, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Boldin signed with the Bills last year during training camp and retired a couple weeks later to focus on humanitarian work, with his assessment of the Buffalo roster possibly a factor in the decision. He reportedly still had some level of interest in playing as of late October, but the Bills didn't surrender their rights to the 37-year-old wideout until the start of the new league year Wednesday. Boldin is free to sign with any team, but he's currently focused on his work with the Players Coalition, helping prospects prepare for the upcoming draft. While he might be enticed by an opportunity to play close to his home in Florida, neither the Dolphins nor Bucs are in need of a veteran possession receiver. The Panthers, Falcons and Saints could use a No. 3 receiver, but each of the three seems more inclined to test out younger, faster players.
More News
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...