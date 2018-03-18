Anquan Boldin: Believes he can still play

Boldin still works out every day and believes he could continue playing in the NFL if he wanted to, though he said he hasn't put too much thought into the matter recently, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Boldin signed with the Bills last year during training camp and retired a couple weeks later to focus on humanitarian work, with his assessment of the Buffalo roster possibly a factor in the decision. He reportedly still had some level of interest in playing as of late October, but the Bills didn't surrender their rights to the 37-year-old wideout until the start of the new league year Wednesday. Boldin is free to sign with any team, but he's currently focused on his work with the Players Coalition, helping prospects prepare for the upcoming draft. While he might be enticed by an opportunity to play close to his home in Florida, neither the Dolphins nor Bucs are in need of a veteran possession receiver. The Panthers, Falcons and Saints could use a No. 3 receiver, but each of the three seems more inclined to test out younger, faster players.