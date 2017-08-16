Bills' Anquan Boldin: Ready to suit up

Boldin will make his debut for Buffalo on Thursday night in Philadelphia, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The Bills have pretty much a brand-new receiving corps this season, while Boldin was just signed last week. Hence, much of the slotting still needs to be worked out, though Boldin is generally thought to fit at the very least in the top three and the guy most likely to work from the slot. Even at 36, Boldin remains a guy who knows who to haul in his share of catches, though no one's pretending he has breakaway speed at this stage of his career. What's odd is the Bills now have no stud receiver after trading Sammy Watkins, while several guys seemingly fit the same kind of make-up -- bigger targets with good hands that aren't known for stretching the field.