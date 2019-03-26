Antonio Gates: Could potentially re-up with Bolts
Gates could still return for his 17th season with the Chargers, according to head coach Anthony Lynn, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
The Chargers head coach seemed emphatic about the veteran's potential return, saying it was "absolutely" possible, but then later downplayed the possible interest, suggesting the organization was in "wait-and-see" mode. In any matter, if Gates were to return he likely would play a minimal role considering Hunter Henry (torn ACL) is expected to be fully healthy for the start of training camp, and the ever reliable Virgil Green is still in the fold.
More News
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Discussing return for 17th season•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Not yet calling it quits•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Catches TD in likely swan song•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Critical factor on third downs•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Targeted five times Saturday•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Catches four passes•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gronk spikes career and retires
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday after nine seasons in the...
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...