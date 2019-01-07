Chargers' Antonio Gates: Critical factor on third-downs
Gates caught all four of his targets for 35 yards in the 23-17 wild-card win over the Ravens on Sunday.
Gates was far and away Rivers main target on critical third-downs, utilizing the veteran tight end's knack for route running to move the chains on multiple occasions. The fact Gates surpassed his 2017 receiving numbers despite playing in 134 fewer offensive snaps should be an indication of his role in the Chargers' current offense, but it seems unlikely the rest of the team's skill position players will be held in check in a similar way to that of the wild-card contest.
