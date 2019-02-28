Chargers' Antonio Gates: Discussing return for 17th season

Gates' representation is expected to meet with general manager Tom Telesco at some point during the NFL Scouting Combine to discuss the veteran tight end's possible return for a 17th season, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

This shouldn't come as much of a surprise given Gates seemed to indicate following the 2018 divisional-round loss to the Patriots he was interested in returning to the Chargers. However, with Hunter Henry expected to be fully healthy following a preseason torn ACL and Virgil Green still in the mix, it's unclear how many snaps would even be available if the soon-to-be 39-year-old returned for another season.