Williams was waived by the Giants on Tuesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Williams was active each of the last two games for the Giants, however he mostly contributed on special teams and received no touches on offense. The 24-year old will now work to earn another opportunity in the NFL.
