The Giants signed Williams to the practice squad Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Williams was active for each of New York's past two games in a special-teams capacity, and he showed enough to earn a spot on the practice squad. The 24-year-old will operate in an emergency reserve role going forward.
