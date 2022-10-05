Williams was let go from the Giants' practice squad Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Williams will return to the open market after rejoining the Giants' practice squad in late September. The running back could return to New York's practice unit if he doesn't get another opportunity elsewhere down the line.
