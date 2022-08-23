Williams rushed five times for 26 yards and caught all seven of his targets for 46 yards in a 25-22 preseason win over the Bengals on Sunday.

UDFA Jashaun Corbin led the Giants with nine carries in the contest, but Williams tallied only one fewer rushing yard on four fewer carries. The latter was also very active as a pass catcher, finishing second on the team with seven receptions and third with 46 receiving yards. Williams impressed in the team's first exhibition contest against New England last Thursday, rushing nine times for 61 yards and a touchdown, though Corbin was the more prolific receiver in that game. The two (along with Gary Brightwell, who didn't play Sunday due to an undisclosed injury) are battling for the role of No. 3 RB behind Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida (undisclosed), and Williams appears to have the inside track for the spot thus far, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic.