Bears' Akiem Hicks: Active Sunday
Hicks (knee) is active for Sunday's tilt against Philadelphia, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Hicks sat out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday prior to participating in limited fashion on Friday. Now active, it's unclear if he'll be limited at all or if he'll see his normal role in the defense. Expect Jonathan Bullard to get a few extra snaps if Hick is limited.
