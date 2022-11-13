Muhammad (knee) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Lions, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Muhammad will now miss his first game in 2022 as a result of a knee issue. The 27-year-old failed to practice in any capacity prior to Sunday's matchup versus Detroit, so Trevis Gipson is in line to see an uptick in usage in Week 10.
