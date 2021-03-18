Robinson is in "no rush" to sign his franchise tender, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Fellow wide receiver Chris Godwin signed his tender from the Bucs on Wednesday, essentially ruling out the possibility of a holdout. The situation between Robinson and the Bears feels more contentious, with the wideout previously noting in February that the team hadn't offered him a new contract since September. The franchise tag now sets up a July 15 deadline for a multi-year deal, and it won't come as any surprise if Robinson leaves his tender unsigned even after that date. In doing so, he'd be able to skip training camp and games without being fined, though he'd also be walking away from a lot of money in the process (more than $1 million for each game missed). It's still rare for a franchise-tagged player to skip games, so we'll likely see Robinson in uniform come Week 1, potentially catching passes from new Bears quarterback Andy Dalton.