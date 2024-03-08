Pittsburgh is releasing Robinson on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Robinson and veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson are both being cut by the Steelers, saving roughly $10 and $7 million against the cap for the team, respectively. Even though he started all 17 games last season and played a hefty 741 offensive snaps, Robinson concluded the 2023 campaign with just 34 catches for 280 yards on 49 targets, without a touchdown. Now heading into his age-31 campaign, the veteran wideout may be able to latch on as a No. 3 option elsewhere in the league if he agrees to an affordable salary, but his days of fantasy relevance may well be over.