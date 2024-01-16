Robinson went the locker room during Monday's wild-card game at Buffalo to be evaluated for a concussion, Burt Lauten of the Steelers' official site reports.
Robinson's helmet hit the turf late in the third quarter, and he immediately was escorted to the locker room. Assuming he's diagnosed with a concussion, he'll finish Pittsburgh's postseason opener with two catches (on three targets) for 12 yards.
