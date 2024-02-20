The Steelers will add $10 million in 2024 cap space if Robinson is released this offseason, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

Robinson technically has one year remaining on his contract but was always a long shot to actually see the money. That's especially true after he somehow managed to produce just 280 receiving yards and no TDs despite starting all 17 games in 2017 and playing 72 percent of Pittsburgh's snaps on offense. If Robinson does stick around, it'll be with a renegotiated contract that puts him much closer to the veteran's minimum than to his currently scheduled salary of $10 million. Even in that scenario, he's unlikely to be assured of a top-three role under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.