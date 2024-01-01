Robinson wasn't targeted during the Steelers' 30-23 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.

Robinson drew at least three targets in each of his four appearances leading up to Week 17, but he wasn't involved in the passing game Sunday as quarterback Mason Rudolph targeted just four pass catchers in the win. While Robinson should continue to see ample playing time during Pittsburgh's regular-season finale next week, he hasn't displayed much fantasy upside this season.