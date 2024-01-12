Robinson secured 34 of 49 targets for 280 yards over 17 games in 2023.

Although Robinson appeared in every game this season, his decline in production continued during his first year in Pittsburgh. He averaged under 10 yards per reception for the first time in his career, and his 280 receiving yards represented a career-low mark over a full season. Part of his struggles can attributed to the Steelers' lack of offensive production for most of the year, but the 30-year-old's results have trended downward over the past three seasons. If he remains Pittsburgh in 2024, it seems unlikely that he'd see a significant increase in production.