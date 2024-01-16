Robinson was diagnosed with a concussion during Monday's wild-card loss in Buffalo, Burt Lauten of the Steelers' official site reports.

After hitting his helmet on the turf late in the third quarter and staying down on the field for a spell, Robinson went to the locker room to be checked for a head injury. With a concussion confirmed, he'll finish his first season with the Steelers with a 34-280-0 line on 49 targets in 17 games.