Cunningham caught two passes for 14 yards in Sunday's victory over the Bengals.

For the second straight week, Cunningham has taken a backseat to rookie phenom Tarik Cohen, as he only served as an occasional third-down back. With just 11 touches over the last six games, he's offered fantasy owners very little production.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop