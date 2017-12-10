Bears' Benny Cunningham: Hauls in two passes
Cunningham caught two passes for 14 yards in Sunday's victory over the Bengals.
For the second straight week, Cunningham has taken a backseat to rookie phenom Tarik Cohen, as he only served as an occasional third-down back. With just 11 touches over the last six games, he's offered fantasy owners very little production.
More News
-
Bears' Benny Cunningham: Catches one pass in Sunday's defeat•
-
Bears' Benny Cunningham: Targeted twice in Sunday defeat•
-
Bears' Benny Cunningham: Loses critical fumble in Week 10•
-
Bears' Benny Cunningham: Returns Sunday•
-
Bears' Benny Cunningham: Wears questionable tag•
-
Bears' Benny Cunningham: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...