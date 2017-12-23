Bears' Chris Prosinski: Lands on injured reserve
Prosinski (concussion) was placed on injured reserve by the Bears on Saturday.
Prosinski was limited participant in practice this week after sustaining the concussion is last Saturday's loss to the Lions. The 30-year-old's absence is unlikely to have a major effect on the Bears secondary for Sunday's game against the Browns.
