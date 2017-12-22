Prosinski (concussion) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Prosinski was a limited participant in practice throughout the week after entering the concussion protocol during the Bears' recent loss to the Lions. His potential absence in Week 16 wouldn't have much of an impact on the Bears' defense, while starting safeties Adrian Amos and Eddie Jackson head into the weekend at full health.

