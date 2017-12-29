Prosinski (concussion) was released off injured reserve by the Bears on Thursday, per the NFL Media site's official transaction log.

Prosinski was placed on IR by the Bears less than a week ago after suffering a concussion in Week 15. It remains unclear if the 30-year-old has officially cleared the concussion protocol, but he should aim to land elsewhere should he be cleared to play.

