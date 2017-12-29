Chris Prosinski: Cut loose by Bears
Prosinski (concussion) was released off injured reserve by the Bears on Thursday, per the NFL Media site's official transaction log.
Prosinski was placed on IR by the Bears less than a week ago after suffering a concussion in Week 15. It remains unclear if the 30-year-old has officially cleared the concussion protocol, but he should aim to land elsewhere should he be cleared to play.
More News
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.