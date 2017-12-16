Bears' Chris Prosinski: Enters concussion protocol
Prosinski has entered the concussion protocol and won't return to Sunday's game against the Lions.
Prosinski looked shaken up following a first quarter tackle and went straight to the locker room after exiting the field. Deon Bush stepped in to replace him and should see a significant defensive role with Adrian Amos (hamstring) also inactive Saturday.
