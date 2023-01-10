Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Tuesday that Mooney (ankle) should be back on the field in some capacity this spring depending on how his rehab process goes, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Mooney is working his way back from the season-ending surgery he underwent to repair a fractured left ankle, an injury he sustained in the Bears' Week 12 loss to the Jets. Before getting hurt, the third-year wideout was the top target for quarterback Justin Fields, hauling in 40 passes for 493 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games. The Bears are likely to address their receiving group through the draft, free agency and/or the trade market this offseason, but Mooney should be locked into a starting role regardless of what additions Chicago makes.