Mooney (concussion) didn't practice Thursday.

Mooney emerged from a Week 16 win against the Cardinals with a concussion, which hasn't allowed him to practice in the meantime. He's already missed one game as a result of the injury, and coach Matt Eberflus confirmed Wednesday that Mooney still was in the protocol, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. With only one more chance to mix into drills this week, Mooney may be in danger of sitting out Sunday's contest at Green Bay.