Mooney and the Falcons have reached agreement on a three-year contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The deal reportedly is for $39 million, including $26 million in guarantees. It's a good landing spot for Mooney's fantasy value, with the Falcons also set to sign QB Kirk Cousins and lacking depth at WR behind No. 1 Drake London. The former Bear came into the NFL as a fifth-round pick and had 1,686 receiving yards over his first two seasons, but a severe ankle injury cut his third year short and he then dropped off to only 414 yards in 15 games in 2023. If nothing else, Mooney's 4.38 speed should help keep defensive backs honest and leave more space underneath for London, TE Kyle Pitts and RB Bijan Robinson.