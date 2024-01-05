Mooney (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Mooney will sit out the season finale after he has been unable to resume practicing in any capacity since experiencing concussion symptoms following the Bears' Week 16 win over the Cardinals. Before missing the Bears' final two games of the 2023 campaign, Mooney was active for each of the first 15 contests and recorded a 31-414-1 receiving line on 61 targets. The 26-year-old is scheduled to become a free agent this offseason, and while the Bears could look to retain him, Mooney could be pushed down a spot or two on the depth chart after he was one of the NFL's least-productive No. 2 receivers when healthy in 2023.