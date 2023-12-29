Mooney (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Mooney entered concussion protocol earlier in the week and failed to gain clearance before Sunday's game. If he clears concussion protocol next week, Mooney could be available for Chicago's season finale against the Packers. Otherwise, he'll finish his fourth NFL season with 31 catches for 414 yards and one touchdown on 61 targets.