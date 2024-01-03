Cpach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that Mooney remains in the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Mooney sat out Chicago's Week 17 win over the Falcons due to a concussion, and he remains in concussion protocol as the Bears prepare to face the Packers in their season finale. With Chicago eliminated from playoff contention and Mooney set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season, the team has little incentive to rush the wide receiver's return.