Mooney (concussion) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.

In the wake of Mooney self-reporting concussion symptoms Monday, he has yet to mix into any drills during Week 17 prep. He has Friday's practice available to him to show any sign of progress through the protocol for head injuries, but another absence likely would imply upcoming inactive status Sunday against the Falcons. If Mooney is out this weekend, Tyler Scott, Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral), Velus Jones and Trent Taylor would be the candidates for WR reps alongside the Bears' top option DJ Moore.