Jackson was released by the Bears on Thursday.

Jackson posted a career-low 37 total tackles in 2023, his seventh NFL season, all with Chicago. The 30-year-old made the Pro Bowl in 2018 and 2019 and was well on his way to another successful season in 2022 before suffering a season-ending foot injury in Week 12. The veteran safety will now have an opportunity to seek a career resurgence elsewhere ahead of the 2024 season.