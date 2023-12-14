St. Brown (pectoral) did not practice Thursday.
St. Brown's inability to get on the field in any capacity Thursday likely pushes him closer to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Browns, after he also missed the Bears' Week 14 win over the Lions. However, he'll have one more chance to get on the practice field Friday before Week 15 prep comes to a close.
More News
-
Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown: Opens Week 15 with practice absence•
-
Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown: Out Sunday, viewed as week-to-week•
-
Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown: Surprise addition to injury report•
-
Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown: Two grabs in loss•
-
Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown: Targeted once in return•
-
Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown: Active Thursday•