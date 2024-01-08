St. Brown caught one pass for 18 yards in the Bears' 17-9 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

St. Brown was most valuable as a blocker, which explains why he was targeted six times in seven games played despite being on the field between 37 and 59 percent of the snaps in each contest he suited up. The veteran ended the season with five catches for 62 yards. After two seasons with Chicago and five years in the league, St. Brown is an unrestricted free agent.