St. Brown (pectoral) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.
St. Brown has missed Chicago's last two games with this pectoral issue, and he's now opened the team's week of practice with consecutive DNPs. The 27-year-old wideout has not practiced since popping up on the Bears' injury report prior to the team's Week 15 contest, and he'll almost certainly carry an injury designation into the weekend.
