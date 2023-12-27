St. Brown (pectoral) was a full participant at practice Wednesday.
St. Brown has missed the last three games due to a pectoral injury, but he finally appears to be on track to return for Week 17. With Darnell Mooney in concussion protocol, St. Brown could be in line for an expanded role Sunday.
