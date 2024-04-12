The Saints signed St. Brown on Friday.

After spending his first three seasons with the Packers, St. Brown was with the Bears the last two years and has 63 career catches for 928 yards and two touchdowns on 110 targets. In 2023, St. Brown missed 10 games with hamstring and pectoral injuries. In New Orleans, St. Brown will slot in on the depth chart and compete for a job behind Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Cedrick Wilson and A.T. Perry.