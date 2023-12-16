St. Brown (pectoral) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against Cleveland.

St. Brown wasn't able to practice at all this week due to a pec injury that also kept him out of last Sunday's win over the Lions. The wideout missed time with a hamstring injury earlier this season and has played in just five total games thus far. With St. Brown out this Sunday, Tyler Scott and Velus Jones could both see an uptick in snaps.