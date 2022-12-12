Coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that Brisker cleared concussion protocols during the team's Week 14 bye, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Brisker missed back-to-back games due to a concussion heading into the Bears' Week 14 bye, but the extra time off appears to have helped. While it looks like the rookie second-round pick will suit up Sunday against Philadelphia, his official status likely won't be known until Chicago releases its official injury report sometime Wednesday.