Bears' Jordan Howard: Continues to heat up
Howard ran for 60 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries and added a 15-yard catch during Sunday's 24-17 win over Green Bay.
Howard put the Bears up on the board first late in the first quarter, slicing nearly untouched through the Packers' defense for a nine-yard touchdown. The yards-per-carry numbers from Sunday might look ugly, but Howard is playing about as well as he has all season. He scored for the first time since Week 9 and, after not parsing together back-to-back 60-yard rushing performances through eleven games, he has now strung together such performances in three straight games. He'll try to make it four next Sunday against a solid San Francisco run defense that is giving up just 4.1 yards per carry this season.
