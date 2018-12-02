Howard rushed 16 times for 76 yards and brought in his only target for four yards in the Bears' 30-27 overtime loss to the Giants on Sunday.

While Howard's rushing yardage total was far from spectacular, his 4.8 yards per carry were a welcome sight. The third-year back hadn't been over four yards per tote since Week 6, a stretch during which he'd been under Sunday's yardage tally in five of six games. Howard retains an uncontested lead-back role despite his recent struggles and will look to build on Sunday's effort in a Week 14 showdown versus the Rams.