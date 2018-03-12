The Bears placed an original-round restricted free agent tender on Bellamy, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Bellamy entered the league as an undrafted free agent, which means the Bears won't receive compensation if he signs elsewhere, though they'll still have the ability to match an offer sheet. The 28-year-old wideout caught 24 of 46 targets for 376 yards and a touchdown in 15 games last season when he was pressed into action due to injuries at the top of the depth chart. The Bears are expected to aggressively seek upgrades at wide receiver, potentially leaving Bellamy to compete for a roster spot if he's still with the team when training camp begins.