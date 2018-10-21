Bears' Josh Bellamy: Sees four targets
Bellamy was targeted four times, but failed to haul in a pass in Chicago's 38-31 loss to the Patriots.
Coming into this game, Bellamy had been targeted just three times all season, but with Allen Robinson spending time on the sidelines during the second half, Bellamy saw increased playing time, which included a target in the end zone that was overthrown. Although he's produced just 28 yards on the season, he could to see an increase in playing time should Robinson be forced to miss time, but unless he somehow moves into the starting lineup, it's unlikely he'll see enough volume to be a fantasy factor.
