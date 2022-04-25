site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Julien Davenport: Links up with Bears
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Chicago signed Davenport to a one-year contract Monday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Davenport stands to play a depth role along the Bears' offensive line. His versatility as a swing tackle could help his chances of making the roster.
